UrduPoint.com

ECP Reserves Verdict On PTI's Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Dissidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 03:43 PM

ECP reserves verdict on PTI's plea seeking disqualification of dissidents

The ECP while hearing the case rejected the request to accept any more records from PTI.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea by the PTI seeking disqualification of 20 members of the National Assembly.

A three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reserved its decision which is likely to be announced today around 3pm.

The ECP while hearing the case rejected the request to accept any more records from PTI.

PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry asked the court to provide a copy of the reserved verdict, saying that he would file appeal against it.

He submitted that the dissidents had opposed PTI's request to provide more records.

The counsel argued that he believed that he was no more needed and that his case had become biased.

While presenting his arguments, Noor Alam Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan maintained that Article 63(A)1 does not apply to Noor.

He informed ECP that Noor had stated in response to PTI's show-cause notice that he has neither left PTI or its parliamentary party.

He said that the party responded to the reply with directives not to vote on the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.

He argued that Noor attended the meeting on April 3 as per the party's directives to ensure attendance. After this, the party didn't issue any other directive restricting Noor from attending its meetings.

Gohar also argued that his client didn't join any other political party but media gave an impression that Noor violated the party policy.

When asked if Noor cast a vote on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion, Gohar responded in negative.

Meanwhile, ECP bench member Nasir Durrani inquired how it was concluded that only a five-member bench of the Commission can announce the verdict.

At this, Gohar replied that the Supreme Court has declared that only a full court of ECP can announce a verdict in a disqualification case.

With this, Gohar completed his arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Nasir April Media From Court

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

59 minutes ago
 Australian cities fall short on walkability, publi ..

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

59 minutes ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

59 minutes ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

59 minutes ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

60 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.