The ECP while hearing the case rejected the request to accept any more records from PTI.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea by the PTI seeking disqualification of 20 members of the National Assembly.

A three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reserved its decision which is likely to be announced today around 3pm.

PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry asked the court to provide a copy of the reserved verdict, saying that he would file appeal against it.

He submitted that the dissidents had opposed PTI's request to provide more records.

The counsel argued that he believed that he was no more needed and that his case had become biased.

While presenting his arguments, Noor Alam Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan maintained that Article 63(A)1 does not apply to Noor.

He informed ECP that Noor had stated in response to PTI's show-cause notice that he has neither left PTI or its parliamentary party.

He said that the party responded to the reply with directives not to vote on the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.

He argued that Noor attended the meeting on April 3 as per the party's directives to ensure attendance. After this, the party didn't issue any other directive restricting Noor from attending its meetings.

Gohar also argued that his client didn't join any other political party but media gave an impression that Noor violated the party policy.

When asked if Noor cast a vote on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion, Gohar responded in negative.

Meanwhile, ECP bench member Nasir Durrani inquired how it was concluded that only a five-member bench of the Commission can announce the verdict.

At this, Gohar replied that the Supreme Court has declared that only a full court of ECP can announce a verdict in a disqualification case.

With this, Gohar completed his arguments.