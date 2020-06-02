UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Reserves Verdict On Scrutiny Committee's Applications

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

ECP reserves verdict on scrutiny committee's applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), resuming its proceeding on Tuesday reserved its judgment on various applications received from scrutiny committee on foreign funding case by June 30.

The applications which were forwarded to the ECP by scrutiny committee included applications from Akbar S Babar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The scrutiny committee while moving these applications to the commission had also appealed to take appropriate action on these applications after hearing.

During proceeding, the commission sought details on scrutiny process from the chairman scrutiny committee and directed to submit the report in one week.

The commission will further review the proceeding of scrutiny committee on June 30.

Earlier, the counsels of PTI and Akbar S Babar presented their arguments before the commission. The commission heard arguments on the scrutiny committee.

The counsel of the PTI argued that the scrutiny committee should be allowed to carry on with its work. He maintained that the commission should check whether the committee was working under the directives of the Supreme Court and following the TORs.

The commission fixed the next date of June 23 for further proceeding on the application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal.

The commission also fixed June 16 for hearing the application of Faisal Vawda.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan June Muslim From Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

7 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

37 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

1 hour ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Pledges $500Mln to Aid Humanitarian, ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.