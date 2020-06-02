ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), resuming its proceeding on Tuesday reserved its judgment on various applications received from scrutiny committee on foreign funding case by June 30.

The applications which were forwarded to the ECP by scrutiny committee included applications from Akbar S Babar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The scrutiny committee while moving these applications to the commission had also appealed to take appropriate action on these applications after hearing.

During proceeding, the commission sought details on scrutiny process from the chairman scrutiny committee and directed to submit the report in one week.

The commission will further review the proceeding of scrutiny committee on June 30.

Earlier, the counsels of PTI and Akbar S Babar presented their arguments before the commission. The commission heard arguments on the scrutiny committee.

The counsel of the PTI argued that the scrutiny committee should be allowed to carry on with its work. He maintained that the commission should check whether the committee was working under the directives of the Supreme Court and following the TORs.

The commission fixed the next date of June 23 for further proceeding on the application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal.

The commission also fixed June 16 for hearing the application of Faisal Vawda.