ECP Resolves 45 Out Of 55 Election Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 45 out of 55 complaints received related to the general elections.
“The remaining ten complaints will be resolved shortly as the working on these complaints is underway,” In Charge
Monitoring Control Center Haroon Khan Shinwari said in a press release issued here on Thursday.
He said the complaints are of normal nature which was mostly related to heat and fighting among the different party workers, which were controlled on the spot and polling was started.
Haroon Shinwari said that currently, the polling process is going on without interruption at all the polling stations across the country.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process6 minutes ago
-
Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections16 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits polling stations26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits election control room26 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari casts her vote at Birani polling station26 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours30 minutes ago
-
Five policemen martyred, two injured in IED blast36 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar visits various polling stations of twin cities, expresses satisfaction36 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: Rickshaws drivers, tailors overjoyed after casting first vote36 minutes ago
-
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's presidential elections3 minutes ago
-
DRO visits polling stations36 minutes ago