ECP Resolves 75 Election Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM
The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 75 complaints related to the general elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 75 complaints related to the general elections.
Haroon Shinwari, head of the Monitoring Control Centre, stated that the complaints were generally minor, primarily concerning disputes and altercations among workers, all of which were promptly resolved on-site, ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls.
