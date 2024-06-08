Open Menu

ECP Resorts To Provincial Officers As Judicial Request Stalls: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 11:52 PM

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had to appoint provincial administration officers to supervise the last general elections because the Chief Election Commissioner’s (CEC) personal request to assign the task to judicial officers made no progress.

An ECP spokesperson stated that all statements attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner are false and misleading.

The Commission reserves the right to take action against tv channels broadcasting these fabrications, with material sought from PEMRA. The spokesperson noted that the case was reported in national newspapers, like Dawn, and TV channels should have referred to these reliable sources instead of spreading misleading stories.

During a hearing on constituency transfers in Islamabad, the spokesperson said the petitioner's lawyer criticized the 1977 and 2024 elections as highly dubious.

The lawyer suggested appointing judicial officials as returning officers and district returning officers to ensure transparency in the 2024 elections.

According to the spokesperson, in response to the petitioner's lawyer, the Chief Election Commissioner emphasized personally meeting with the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Lahore High Court regarding the judiciary's appointment for the 2024 elections.

Despite extensive correspondence, due to lack of positive developments, the commission had to resort to appointing provincial administration officers for the elections.

