UrduPoint.com

ECP Responsible To Announce Election Date: Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:52 PM

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to announce the date of the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to announce the date of the next general elections.

The ECP will conduct the next elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The parliament, he said is an important national institution of Pakistan. He said the parliament is an institution to make legislation. He said that the judiciary could interpret the legislation or any law of the country.

In reply to a question about lifetime disqualification, he said, declaring lifetime disqualification for political leaders, is a human rights violation.

To another question, he said, it is the right of any political party member to participate in the elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan TV

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

1 minute ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

1 minute ago
 BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's L ..

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Detinue recovered from police custody

Detinue recovered from police custody

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.