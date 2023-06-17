ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to announce the date of the next general elections.

The ECP will conduct the next elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The parliament, he said is an important national institution of Pakistan. He said the parliament is an institution to make legislation. He said that the judiciary could interpret the legislation or any law of the country.

In reply to a question about lifetime disqualification, he said, declaring lifetime disqualification for political leaders, is a human rights violation.

To another question, he said, it is the right of any political party member to participate in the elections.