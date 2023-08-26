ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao

(@FahadShabbir)

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the onus to hold a free and fair election was on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the onus to hold a free and fair election was on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking at a gathering of party workers in Harichand in Charsadda district, he said that the delimitation process should be carried out in a manner to ensure the holding of the free and fair election.

He recalled that issues cropped up when the delimitation process was carried after the 2017 census, calling for efforts to avoid problems.

"The ECP should now ensure an enabling environment for the conduct of the free and fair election so that nobody could raise objections to the polls outcome later," he added.

Expressing concern over the poor law and order in the country particularly in KP, Aftab Sherpao asked the government to take corrective steps as soon as possible or else the situation could spin out of control.

Commenting on the Battagram chairlift incident, he said that it showed that the remote areas in KP were still underdeveloped and lacked even the basic road infrastructure.