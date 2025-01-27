Open Menu

ECP Restores Membership Of 23 Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of 23 parliamentarians after they submitted mandatory details of their assets and liabilities, including those of their families.

According to an ECP notification, the restored members include two Members of the National Assembly, 12 Punjab Assembly members, six Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members, and three Balochistan Assembly members. The submission of asset details is a legal requirement for parliamentarians to maintain their membership status.

