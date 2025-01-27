ECP Restores Membership Of 34 More Parliamentarians
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of 34 parliamentarians after they submitted their statements of assets and liabilities.
According to ECP notification, the restoration includes members from various provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.
Among those whose membership was reinstated are two members from the National Assembly, 13 from the Punjab Assembly, six from the Sindh Assembly, 11 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two from the Balochistan Assembly.
The ECP had previously suspended the membership of parliamentarians who failed to submit their required asset statements.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mardan Youth Parliament members witness Senate proceedings4 minutes ago
-
ECP restores membership of 34 more parliamentarians4 minutes ago
-
Sports gala held at Govt Graduate College for Girls4 minutes ago
-
ACS, AIGP visit Burn Unit, announce inquiry into LPG tanker explosion13 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar13 minutes ago
-
Solid waste outsourcing system inaugurated in Bahawalpur13 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital, schools14 minutes ago
-
CDA MD reviews situation in Cholistan14 minutes ago
-
Six held with drugs, arms14 minutes ago
-
New XEN prioritizes controlling power theft, recovery of pending dues14 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur imposes huge fine for selling substandard medicines14 minutes ago