Open Menu

ECP Restores Membership Of 34 More Parliamentarians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ECP restores membership of 34 more parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of 34 parliamentarians after they submitted their statements of assets and liabilities.

According to ECP notification, the restoration includes members from various provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Among those whose membership was reinstated are two members from the National Assembly, 13 from the Punjab Assembly, six from the Sindh Assembly, 11 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two from the Balochistan Assembly.

The ECP had previously suspended the membership of parliamentarians who failed to submit their required asset statements.

Recent Stories

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

19 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

34 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

1 hour ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

1 hour ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

1 hour ago
vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

1 hour ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

1 hour ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

1 hour ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

2 hours ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

2 hours ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan