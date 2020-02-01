UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Restores Membership Of 4 More Parliamentarians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

ECP restores membership of 4 more parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored the membership of four more parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies on submission of their statements of assets and liabilities to it.

According to an ECP official, the parliamentarians, who were suspended over non-submission of their assets details, had now filed their statements of assets and liabilities, and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with the relevant election laws.

The members who got restoration of their membership included three members National Assembly and one member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had suspended the membership of 318 parliamentarians for non-submission of till their statements of assets and liabilities.

The Election Rules, 2017 provide that every member of an assembly and Senate would submit to the ECP on or before December 1st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children, as on 30th day of June on Form B.

The election rules also provide that the Commission on 16th day of January, by an order, suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by 15th day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly January June December 2017

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.