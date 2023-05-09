UrduPoint.com

ECP Restores Membership Of Sindh MPA After Submission Of Asset Details

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of Naeem Ahmed Kharal, a member of the Sindh Assembly, allowing him to function as a member of the Provincial Assembly.

The membership of Kharal, an MPA, PS-31, Khairpur-VI, had been suspended earlier due to his failure to submit his asset details in accordance with the relevant election laws.

However, after submitting his statements of assets and liabilities, Kharal has now fulfilled the legal requirement as mandated by the Election Rules, 2017.

As per the rules, every member of an assembly and Senate is required to submit a copy of their statement of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, by December 31 each year.

The election rules further state that if a member fails to submit their statement of assets and liabilities by January 15, the ECP may suspend their membership by January 16.

The ECP had suspended the membership of 271 parliamentarians for non-submission of their asset details.

With Kharal's membership now restored, he can resume his duties as a member of the Sindh Assembly. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to election laws and fulfilling the necessary requirements to avoid any suspension of membership.

