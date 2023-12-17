ECP resumes DROs, ROs training ahead of General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has resumed nationwide training for District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs), with a focus on election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the training, led by senior commission officers, will conclude for ROs on Monday (December 18) and for DROs on Tuesday (December 19).

The extensive training for 144 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 859 Returning Officers (ROs) commenced on December 13 but was initially paused due to Lahore High Court orders prompted by a petition from PTI objecting to selecting election supervisory staff from the executive.

However, it later resumed following orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.