ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

The ECP also suspends intra-party elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and maintains Tariq Bashir Cheema as secretary-general.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from serving as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief.

The commission passed the order on application of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain challenging intra-party elections.

During the proceedings, Barrister Umar Aslam appeared as counsel for Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. He contended that Kamil Ali Agha, who is PML-Q Punjab secretary-general chaired the party’s huddle illegally and announced intra-party elections.

The counsel argued that the provincial office-bearer of any political party did not enjoy such right over through party’s chief and central secretary-general.

He said that the intra-party elections were

scheduled for August 10 without the permission of the party president and secretary general. He asked the ECP to set aside the decision taken by Central Working Committee with Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair.

Last week, the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) met with Agha in the chair. Various resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, Agha said that they had “unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the party president’s position because his health condition had badly affected his decision power”.

The ECP would take up the matter again on August 16.