UrduPoint.com

ECP Retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain As PML-Q President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

The ECP also suspends intra-party elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and maintains Tariq Bashir Cheema as secretary-general.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from serving as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief.

The ECP also suspended intra-party elections of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and maintained Tariq Bashir Cheema as secretary-general.

The commission passed the order on application of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain challenging intra-party elections.

During the proceedings, Barrister Umar Aslam appeared as counsel for Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. He contended that Kamil Ali Agha, who is PML-Q Punjab secretary-general chaired the party’s huddle illegally and announced intra-party elections.

The counsel argued that the provincial office-bearer of any political party did not enjoy such right over through party’s chief and central secretary-general.

He said that the intra-party elections were

scheduled for August 10 without the permission of the party president and secretary general. He asked the ECP to set aside the decision taken by Central Working Committee with Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair.

Last week, the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) met with Agha in the chair. Various resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, Agha said that they had “unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the party president’s position because his health condition had badly affected his decision power”.

The ECP would take up the matter again on August 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Tariq Bashir Ali Agha August Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

44 seconds ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

5 minutes ago
 realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Supe ..

Realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

13 minutes ago
 Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sul ..

Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilate ..

Pakistan, Korea agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 "Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.