ECP Reveals Minority Seat Candidates For 2024 Polls

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls

The Election Commission has unveiled the preliminary list of candidates contending for seats reserved for minorities in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission has unveiled the preliminary list of candidates contending for seats reserved for minorities in the National Assembly.

According to list issued by ECP, nomination papers of 37 candidates have been approved for the 10 National Assembly seats.

In light of the Supreme Court's decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is excluded from the competition for minority seats as they did not secure the election symbol.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, appeals for the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers can be submitted until January 16, and the Appellate Tribunal will hear them until January 19.

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 20, withdrawal of nomination papers can be done until January 22, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on January 23.

