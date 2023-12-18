ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the comprehensive data, outlining the total number of registered voters across the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the comprehensive data, outlining the total number of registered voters across the nation.

The ECP conveyed that 53.87 percent of the country's voters are male, while 46.13 percent are female.

The ECP's commitment to transparency is evident in this disclosure, providing citizens with accurate electoral information. According to the latest data, the total number of registered voters now exceeds 128.5 million.

Within this demographic, over 69.2 million individuals identify as male, constituting a significant portion of the electorate. Simultaneously, the female voter count is recorded at over 59.3 million, showcasing a strong and active participation of women in the electoral process.

This disclosure aligns with the Election Commission's continuous efforts to keep an updated and easily accessible record of the nation's voting population.

In Islamabad, the overall voter count is 1.083 million, with 568,406 male voters and 514,623 female voters.

In Punjab, the total voter count exceeds 73.278 million, with over 39.122 million male voters and more than 34.085 million female voters, according to the Election Commission.

In Sindh, the total voter count is 26.994 million, with 14.4612 million male voters and over 12.382 million female voters. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number of voters is 21.928 million, with 11.944 million male voters and 99,83,722 female voters.