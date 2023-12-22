The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revoked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) symbol of 'bat' for the upcoming elections in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revoked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) symbol of 'bat' for the upcoming elections in 2024.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took the decision after declaring the intra-party elections of PTI as void.