ECP Revokes PTI's 'bat' Symbol

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revoked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) symbol of 'bat' for the upcoming elections in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revoked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) symbol of 'bat' for the upcoming elections in 2024.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took the decision after declaring the intra-party elections of PTI as void.

