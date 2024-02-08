Open Menu

ECP Rolls Out Red Carpet For Observers And Media At Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In a move that promises transparency and open access, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has laid out a warm welcome for observers and media personnel holding its accreditation cards or permits.

This groundbreaking directive ensured that anyone equipped with the official ECP badge, issued by the spokesperson of the ECP and the district returning officers, could step into polling stations without hindrance.

The ECP's latest instruction explicitly instructs presiding officers to refrain from barring the entry of media personnel and observers who bear the coveted accreditation.

This signified a proactive effort by the ECP to foster an environment of openness during the electoral process, he added.

The Election Commission's spokesperson said on Thursday that, whether armed with cameras, notebooks, or a keen eye for detail, those possessing the ECP's accreditation were assured a seamless entry into the heart of the democratic exercise.

"This move is poised to elevate the coverage of elections, allowing observers and media to bring the nation real-time insights from within the polling stations," he said.

"The ECP's commitment to unhindered access reflects a pivotal step towards ensuring fair and comprehensive electoral coverage, bolstering the democratic spirit that lies at the core of our electoral system," he added..

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Media From

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

29 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

3 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

14 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

15 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan