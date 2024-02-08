ECP Rolls Out Red Carpet For Observers And Media At Polling Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In a move that promises transparency and open access, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has laid out a warm welcome for observers and media personnel holding its accreditation cards or permits.
This groundbreaking directive ensured that anyone equipped with the official ECP badge, issued by the spokesperson of the ECP and the district returning officers, could step into polling stations without hindrance.
The ECP's latest instruction explicitly instructs presiding officers to refrain from barring the entry of media personnel and observers who bear the coveted accreditation.
This signified a proactive effort by the ECP to foster an environment of openness during the electoral process, he added.
The Election Commission's spokesperson said on Thursday that, whether armed with cameras, notebooks, or a keen eye for detail, those possessing the ECP's accreditation were assured a seamless entry into the heart of the democratic exercise.
"This move is poised to elevate the coverage of elections, allowing observers and media to bring the nation real-time insights from within the polling stations," he said.
"The ECP's commitment to unhindered access reflects a pivotal step towards ensuring fair and comprehensive electoral coverage, bolstering the democratic spirit that lies at the core of our electoral system," he added..
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Korangi visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements32 seconds ago
-
Commonwealth observers express satisfaction over polling process in Pakistan35 seconds ago
-
Energy price cut, economic stability strong reasons to elect reps, say people of NA-5510 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Citizens exercising right to cast vote11 minutes ago
-
Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Election Commission instructs officials to permit entry with accreditation card21 minutes ago
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues29 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif casts vote30 minutes ago
-
CPO visits polling stations to monitor security30 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start31 minutes ago