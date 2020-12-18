UrduPoint.com
ECP Rules Out Possibility Of Early Senate Elections

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

ECP rules out possibility of early Senate elections

The sources say that Election Commission of Pakistan has made it clear that Senate elections will be held on time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18, 2020) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clearly said that Senate elections would be held on time in accordance with the law.

The ECP ruled the possibility of early Senate elections.

The sources said that the elections would be held on time without any delay or decision to hold early elections.

“The elections will be held on time in accordance with the law,” the sources said.

On March 11, half of the senators will retire and the elections of the chairman and deputy chairman will be conducted on March 12 and their oath will be held on the same day.

The ECP will hold Senate elections in 30 days and it could not hold the polls before the time.

The ECP, however, has the right to hold Senate elections between Feb 1 to March 11.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said earlier the government would hold the Senate elections, scheduled for March, at an earlier date.

“The government decides to hold polls through show of hands instead of a secret ballot to bring an end to the practice of horse-trading,” he said while talking to the reporters.

He also said that the government was going to approach the supreme court to seek its opinion on the proposed changes in the voting procedure.

