PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Vice Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Dr Faiza Rasheed on Sunday said that the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tosha Khana Reference had proved disqualification of Imran Khan Niazi.

Addressing a ceremony regarding disqualification of Imran Khan Niazi held under the auspices of QWP in Haripur, she said that the verdict of ECP had exposed his so called truthfulness and proved him as the biggest thief and dacoit. Besides local party leaders, a large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.

She said that a person, who was not feeling any shame in selling national gifts was handed over the reign of powers in the country. She said that such cheap tactics, forces behind him had become fed up of him and that is reason behind unearthing of his misdeeds, loot and plunder.