ECP says Sindh LG elections will hold on two phases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said that Sindh local body elections will be held in two phases as per schedule.

The first phase is being covered 14 districts including Sukkur division on June 26.

As per notification from the election commission of Pakistan that the first phase of the local government polls is being held on Sunday June 26 including in Sukkur and Larkana divisions while the second phase is scheduled to start on July 24.

According to ECP data, a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 34 from Sukkur, 48 from Ghotki, 67 from Khairpur, and 48 from Noshero Feroz have been elected unopposed.

The DIG Sukkur region, Tariq Abbas Qureshi has directed the SSPs to demonstrate zero tolerance while maintaining law and order during local bodies (LB) elections to be held across the Sukkur region.