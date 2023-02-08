ECP schedule for by-election in NA-107, Faisalabad-VII

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for the by-election in NA-107-Faisalabad-VII here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by District Election Commissioner-I Faisalabad / Returning Officer NA-107 Basal Akram, the polling in the constituency would be held on March 19.

The nomination papers will be accepted from February 10-14.

The initial list of candidates will be displayed on February 15 while scrutiny of papers would be held on February 18.

The appeal against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers would be filed on February 22.

The revised list of candidates would be displayed on February 28. The date of withdrawal of papers would be March 01 while the final list of candidates would be displayed on the same date.

The election symbols will be allotted on March 2.