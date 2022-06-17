UrduPoint.com

ECP Schedules By-poll For Karachi NA Seat Left Behind By Aamir Liaquat

Sameer Tahir Published June 17, 2022 | 02:44 PM

The by-poll on the National Assembly seat will take place on July 27th

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a by-election on july 27 for the National Assembly seat that became vacant after Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death.

Nomination papers will be submitted for the election on NA-245 from June 22 to 24, according to the ECP's schedule, and nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 27.

On July 4, the electoral tribunal will publish its decision on appeals, and candidates will have until July 6 to withdraw their nomination. Candidates will be assigned election emblems on July 7th, according to the schedule.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been assigned as the Returning Officer for the by-election.

Aamir Liaquat died in Karachi on June 9th at the age of 50. In severe condition, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later buried on Abdullah Shah Ghazi's mausoleum grounds.

