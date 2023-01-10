UrduPoint.com

ECP Secretary Directed To Monitor LG Polls In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 11:19 PM

ECP secretary directed to monitor LG polls in Karachi

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday directed Election Commission Secretary Omer Hamid Khan to reach Karachi for monitoring the second phase of local government elections, an ECP spokesman said

The LG polls are scheduled to be held in Karachi on January 15.

The LG polls are scheduled to be held in Karachi on January 15.

