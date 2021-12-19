ECP Secretary inspects polling process in different districts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Omer Hameed Khan on Sunday visited different polling stations in various districts where he inspected polling process of the Local Government elections.

He visited Ambar polling station in Swabi district and inspected the polling process, said a spokesman of Provincial Election Commission in a statement.

The Secretary ECP was briefed about various arrangements made for facilitation of voters and smooth holding of election in the district.

LG elections are smoothly underway in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swabi district where police were deployed outside of the polling stations for security purposes.