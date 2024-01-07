ECP secretary to resume duties after recovery: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hamid Khan, currently on medical leave due to health issues, will come back to his duties once he gets better.

In response to rumours surrounding the resignation of the ECP secretary, the ECP spokesman clarified that the Election Commission's work is being efficiently handled by the two Special Secretaries during the Secretary's absence.

Secretary Omar Hamid Khan is an intelligent and hardworking officer who has fulfilled his responsibilities admirably, the spokesman added.

He mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is operating seamlessly, ensuring continuous functioning even on holidays, with its offices diligently engaged in their tasks.