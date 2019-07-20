UrduPoint.com
ECP Secretary Visits Election Monitoring Cell

ECP secretary visits Election Monitoring Cell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob on Saturday visited Election Monitoring Cell established at the ECP Headquarters for 16 provincial assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

During the visit, he was briefed by the ECP staff about the role and responsibilities of Election Monitoring Cell on completion of election process in tribal districts.

The ECP secretary expressed satisfaction over the working of Monitoring Cell.

