ECP Secy for implementation on code of conduct without discrimination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omer Hamid Khan here on Thursday said implementation on code of conduct issued for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be ensured without any discrimination.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting held in the office of KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash which was attended by KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, ECP Special Secretary, IGFC, Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah, Secretary Local Government KP and others senior officials.

The ECP Secretary said under the Constitution, administration would assist ECP in the conduct of elections in free and transparent manner. He said equal opportunities should be provided to all segments of the society including candidates, political parties and general public in the electoral process.

He further added that during the ongoing process of local government elections in KP, total 487 cases of violation of code of conduct have been received and notices have been served to violators.

Omer Hamid Khan stressed the administration to ensure all basic facilities at polling stations for all marginalized groups including persons with disabilities, women, transgenders and minorities.

He directed that adequate security and transportation arrangements should be made at District Returning Officers and Returning Officers' offices at the time of bulk breaking of the elections material and results preparations.

The ECP Secretary expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for holding of local government elections in the province. Earlier, KP IGP, IGFC and Secretary Local Government KP briefed the meeting. The Chief Secretary assured the ECP Secretary for his full support in smooth conduct of the local government elections in KP.