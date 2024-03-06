Open Menu

ECP Seeks Additional PML-N Lists For NA Women's Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought more lists of women from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to allocate nine additional National Assembly reserve seats after their initial list was exhausted.

The PML-N's priority list for the National Assembly (NA) in Punjab has been depleted, prompting the ECP to ask for nomination papers from nine more women affiliated with the PML-N. These nomination papers will be accepted based on the new priority list provided by the PML-N, following the schedule.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a schedule for granting extra seats to women, specifically to parliamentary parties such as PML-N, after refusing to allocate certain seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

According to schedule, the issuance of the public notice is set for Thursday, with PML-N's nominated candidates to submit their nomination papers to the Joint Election Commissioner of Punjab by March 9.

The preliminary list of candidates is slated for release on March 10, followed by the completion of the scrutiny of nomination papers by March 12. 

Appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be lodged until March 14. 

The Appellate Tribunal is expected to announce its verdict on the appeals by March 16. The revised list will then be published on March 18, and candidates will have until March 19 to withdraw their nomination papers.

The ECP has disclosed that the priority list for female members of the National Assembly from PML-N on reserve seats for women will be disclosed on March 20.

