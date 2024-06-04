ECP Seeks ET Records On PML-N MNAs' Petition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the election tribunal on Tuesday to submit the records of three Constituencies of Islamabad Capital Territory in response to a petition filed by three National Assembly Members (MNAs) from PML-N.
In a written order issued by a three-member bench chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja, the bench noted the petitioners' accusation of bias against the Election Tribunal and deemed the points raised worthy of consideration.
The Election Commission's decision also mentioned that, according to the petitioners, the Election Tribunal appears to be exercising powers akin to those of the High Court.
According to the ECP decision, the petitioners allege that the Election Tribunal failed to resolve the legal objections. The Election Commission will convene hearings on the three petitions on June 6, with notices already sent to the concerned parties.
