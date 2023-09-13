Open Menu

ECP Seeks Explanation From CDA Chairman Regarding Officer Transfers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dispatched a letter to the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), seeking an explanation for the non-compliance with ECP directives concerning the reassignment of officials and the selection of impartial and reputed officers.

In a written communication addressed to Chairman CDA, Captain (Retired) Anwaar ul Haq, Secretary ECP, Omar Hamid, has directed the chairman to provide explanations for the delay in issuing the orders. Furthermore, he has underscored the importance of the chairman promptly resolving this issue in collaboration with the Secretary of the Interior.

Earlier, the ECP had issued directives to the CDA, calling for the reassignment of CDA members who were on deputation within the civic agency, along with the appointment of officers of high repute. Regrettably, these instructions have not been put into effect up to the present time.

