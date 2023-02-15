UrduPoint.com

ECP Seeks IK's Reply In Party Chief Removal Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ECP seeks IK's reply in party chief removal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday sought a reply from former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to stripping him from the post of party chief following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

An ECP bench heard the case of removing Imran Khan from the party chairmanship in the election commission. The bench adjourned the hearing of the case till March 07.

Barrister Gohar, representing Imran Khan pleaded that the case should be dismissed as the counsel of the petitioner, Afaq Ahmed has not yet appeared before the bench. ECP member Ikramullah asked him to submit arguments first. Gohar said the Lahore High Court (LHC) has already restricted ECP from taking any action against Imran and referred the case to the full bench for hearing.

The ECP bench asked the counsel to submit a copy of the application filed in LHC.

The bench observed that the LHC has not restricted the ECP to hear the case. Gohar said the ECP has taken suo moto notice in the current case. ECP member Ikramullah said the ECP has no powers to take any suo moto notice. Petitioner was also being issued notice.

Later, the election commission sought a response from Imran Khan in the case of removal from party chairmanship before the next hearing and postponed the further hearing of the case till March 7.

