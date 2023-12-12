Open Menu

ECP Seeks Intra-party Election Details From PTI, Adjourns Hearing Till Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ECP seeks intra-party election details from PTI, adjourns hearing till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections and adjourned the hearing till Thursday (Dec 14).

A 5-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the hearings of cases filed against PTI intra-party elections.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Zafar appeared before the Election Commission, and 14 petitioners, including Akbar S. Babar, were also present.

Petitioner Akbar S. Babar labeled the intra-party election as fraudulent and called for a re-election.

PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar argued that PTI had conducted the election within 20 days following the Election Commission's instructions.

He said the law stipulated for providing the certificate of intra-party elections within seven days, ensuring that the largest political party was not excluded from the electoral process.

Although the Peshawar High Court directed the ECP to proceed with the hearing, it barred the ECP from delivering a verdict on the intra-party case, he argued.

The Chief Election Commissioner noted that PTI had not conducted elections for five years, which was not legal.

Barrister Ali Zafar requested the ECP bench to hear the petitioners' arguments first, after which the PTI lawyers would present their case.

Subsequently, the Election Commission postponed the hearing of the petitions till December 14.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Ali Zafar December From

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

3 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan