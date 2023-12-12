ECP seeks intra-party election details from PTI, adjourns hearing till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections and adjourned the hearing till Thursday (Dec 14).

A 5-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the hearings of cases filed against PTI intra-party elections.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Zafar appeared before the Election Commission, and 14 petitioners, including Akbar S. Babar, were also present.

Petitioner Akbar S. Babar labeled the intra-party election as fraudulent and called for a re-election.

PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar argued that PTI had conducted the election within 20 days following the Election Commission's instructions.

He said the law stipulated for providing the certificate of intra-party elections within seven days, ensuring that the largest political party was not excluded from the electoral process.

Although the Peshawar High Court directed the ECP to proceed with the hearing, it barred the ECP from delivering a verdict on the intra-party case, he argued.

The Chief Election Commissioner noted that PTI had not conducted elections for five years, which was not legal.

Barrister Ali Zafar requested the ECP bench to hear the petitioners' arguments first, after which the PTI lawyers would present their case.

Subsequently, the Election Commission postponed the hearing of the petitions till December 14.