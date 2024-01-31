ECP Seeks NA-8 Candidate's Assassination Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a detailed report on the ruthless assassination of a candidate participating in the elections for NA 8, Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Taking notice of the heinous incident, the ECP instructed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide a detailed report on the occurrence.
Additionally, they have mandated prompt action against those responsible for the gruesome incident.
