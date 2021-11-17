UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

ECP seeks peoples' cooperation as door to door verification of electoral rolls continues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioners (DEC) Multan have appealed the elected representatives and community leaders to give awareness to the people to secure their full cooperation in the month-long ongoing process of verification of electoral rolls operational since Nov 7 and scheduled to conclude on Dec 6, 2021.

DEC-I Muhammad Saleem Khan and DEC-II Javed Iqbal said in a statement on Wednesday that people should cooperate with the ECP teams so that updated electoral rolls are ready for utilization in the local bodies elections and the next general elections.

They also asked cantonment board officer to ensure full cooperation be extended to ECP teams moving from door to door for verification process in Multan cantonment area.

They said that district voters education committee has been reformed and all the members have been requested to cooperate in the ongoing process.

All the registration officers were conducting visits to different areas and monitoring and checking the verification process.

The DEC-I further stated that the report regarding Mauza Jaat merged in DHA Multan has been sent to the higher ups. He added that so far 28 per cent of the verification of electoral rolls has been completed.

