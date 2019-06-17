ECP Seeks Reply From PML-N Upon Plea Against Maryam Nawaz Appointment As PML-N VP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:40 PM
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought reply from PML-N on a petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from the position of vice president PML-N
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought reply from PML-N on a petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from the position of vice president PML-N.A three-member bench of ECP, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner took up the case seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from the position of PML-N vice-president.Jehangir Jadoon from PML-N, Barrister Zafar Ullah from Maryam Nawaz and Hassan Man from the PTI appeared before the ECP.PML-N and Maryam Nawaz Counsel while seeking copy of plea from the ECP said that they have no copy of petition yet and when they attain the copy of petition then they will file the reply.
ECP while directing to give copy of petition to Counsels of PML-N and Maryam Nawaz adjourned the hearing till June 25.ECP also sought reply from PML-N upon the plea.On the other hand, PTI member National Assembly and petitioner Malaika Bukhari while talking to media men outside ECP said that Maryam Nawaz is not eligible for the position of PML-N vice-President.She said Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz have tried to befool Pakistani nation .Second round of political meeting of Abu Bachao campaign was held a day earlier in Raiwind.Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have no political experience.