ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast.

The ECP spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the blast that occurred during a political rally in the district of Sibi.

According to media reports, at least four people were killed, and five others were wounded in a bomb blast at a political party rally in Balochistan’s Sibi.