ECP Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, IG Regarding Sibi Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast.
The ECP spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the blast that occurred during a political rally in the district of Sibi.
According to media reports, at least four people were killed, and five others were wounded in a bomb blast at a political party rally in Balochistan’s Sibi.
Recent Stories
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case9 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK7 minutes ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-1457 minutes ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar7 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people6 minutes ago
-
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff6 minutes ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS6 minutes ago
-
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalize to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases40 minutes ago