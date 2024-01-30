Open Menu

ECP Seeks Report From Chief Secretary, IG Regarding Sibi Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan regarding the Sibi blast.

The ECP spokesperson, in a statement, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the blast that occurred during a political rally in the district of Sibi.

According to media reports, at least four people were killed, and five others were wounded in a bomb blast at a political party rally in Balochistan’s Sibi.

