ECP Seeks Report Of Blank Form 45 Signatures Allegations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab concerning the issue of polling agents from PP-149, Lahore being asked to sign blank Form 45.

An ECP spokesperson told on Sunday that the Commission has taken notice of the Presiding Officer obtaining signatures from polling agents and sought a report for potential legal action.

