ECP Seeks Report Of NA-242 Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a complaint regarding a disturbance at a polling station of the National Assembly Constituency "NA-242" district Kemari-I Karachi, has directed the Regional Election Commissioner (REC) to investigate the incident.

The ECP directed the REC to submit an investigation report into the reported incident within three days, said a statement issued by a spokesman of the ECP on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) supported candidate Syed Mustafa Kamal returned victorious from NA-242 Kemari-I by securing 71767 votes while his runner-up Dwa Khan, Independent candidate got 53759 votes.

