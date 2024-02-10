ECP Seeks Report Of NA-242 Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a complaint regarding a disturbance at a polling station of the National Assembly Constituency "NA-242" district Kemari-I Karachi, has directed the Regional Election Commissioner (REC) to investigate the incident.
The ECP directed the REC to submit an investigation report into the reported incident within three days, said a statement issued by a spokesman of the ECP on Saturday.
It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) supported candidate Syed Mustafa Kamal returned victorious from NA-242 Kemari-I by securing 71767 votes while his runner-up Dwa Khan, Independent candidate got 53759 votes.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P wins 25 PA seats from Karachi; PPP, independents secure 10 each20 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate congratulations to China on Chinese New Year20 minutes ago
-
ECP orders re-polling in three constituencies after polling material theft20 minutes ago
-
Six citizens allegedly sustain bullet injuries after brawl over political matter20 minutes ago
-
Independent Raja Khurram announces joining PML-N20 minutes ago
-
HCCI President, office bearers felicitates newly elected MNAs, MPAs30 minutes ago
-
Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes away30 minutes ago
-
2 Independents announce joining PML-N50 minutes ago
-
Light to moderate rains, snowfall forecast in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Massive fire erupts in Rawalpindi Market1 hour ago
-
Man injured in fire incident1 hour ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents1 hour ago