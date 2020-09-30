UrduPoint.com
ECP Seeks Report On Corona Situation To Make Decision On Bye-polls

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Ministry of National Health Services and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to provide complete details on prevailing corona situation so that it could make a decision on bye-polls in the light of that report.

This was informed during a meeting held here at ECP headquarters chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the matters related to the progress made so far on holding of local government elections and national and provincial assemblies' bye-polls and legal and other complications.

The meeting was informed that the commission was waiting for that report.

It was informed that the commission was ready for delimitation in Sindh but due to request of Sindh government and Pakistan Peoples Party it had postponed its decision.

It was apprised that the ECP had also postponed the publication of preliminary delimitation in Punjab on the request of Punjab government while publication of preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood had been done, however, work on delimitation in seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was delayed due to unavailability of seats details.

He said Balochistan High Court had suspended the schedule of delimitation for the province.

