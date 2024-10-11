Open Menu

ECP Seeks Report On Reported Ballot Paper Theft, Burning During NA-231 Recount

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ECP seeks report on reported ballot paper theft, burning during NA-231 recount

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought a report from the Provincial Election Commission, Sindh, regarding the reported burning and theft of ballot papers during the recount in NA-231, Karachi.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the Commission has taken serious notice of media reports regarding alleged hooliganism at four polling stations in Karachi during the recount of NA-231 on Friday.

The Commission has instructed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Sindh to take immediate and strict action against those involved in the disturbances.

