ECP Seeks Report Regarding Clashes During Vote Recount In NA 231
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the media reports regarding clashes and burning of the ballot papers at 4 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 231 Karachi during recounting of the votes and sought a report from the Provincial Election Commission Sindh.
According to press release, ECP also directed Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police Sindh to take strict legal action against the persons involved in the reported incident.
