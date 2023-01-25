ECP seeks Rs 14.388 bln more as general election cost jumps to Rs 61.805 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought an additional technical supplementary grant of Rs 14.388 billion as the general election expenditures have increased from Rs 47.417 billion to Rs 61.805 billion for conducting the elections in phases.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Finance, ECP stated that the General Elections of Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and bye-elections on 93 vacant seats of the National Assembly have to be conducted within 90 days and 60 days after the dissolution of provincial assemblies under the Article 224 (2) and resignations of the members National Assembly.

The ECP stated Rs 25.44 billion is needed immediately for conducting provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from out of the approved Rs 47.417 billion which is to be released in the current financial year. Of which Rs 05 billion have already been released and the remaining sum of Rs 20.544 billion may please be released at the earliest.