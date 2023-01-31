UrduPoint.com

ECP Seeks Support Of Civil Society To Increase Women Turnout

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan, while chairing a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group, stressed that civil society should support the efforts of the election commission to encourage women to cast votes for a higher turnout

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan, while chairing a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group, stressed that civil society should support the efforts of the election commission to encourage women to cast votes for a higher turnout.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Provincial Election Commission Javaid Rehmat, Director Local Government Election Zulfiqar Ahmad, and representatives of civil society.

Addressing the meeting, Shamshad Khan said that voter education committees had been constituted at the district level to discuss matters relating to the electoral process.

He also appreciated the inputs and proposals of stakeholders and said that the election commission was continuously working to increase the participation of women and marginalized segments in elections.

He said that efforts were underway to eliminate gender discrimination in the voting process aiming to increase voter registration and strengthen the democratic system.

Earlier, participants were briefed about the importance of vote and registration of women voters.

