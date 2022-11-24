ECP series of awareness seminars kick off in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Election Commissioner Abbottabad on Thursday organised seminars, workshops and speech contests in various schools and colleges for the promotion and awareness of election process amongst the youth in Abbottabad district.

The awareness campaign was started once again after the completion of local government elections in the district of Abbottabad. The students of higher secondary and high school were informed about the ECP and the electoral process.

In this regard, a seminar was organized by Government Post Graduate College Abbottabad, where District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan informed the participants about the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the preparation of election lists and the construction of polling stations, whereas participation during the election were explicitly highlighted.

District Election Officer Hassan Raza Kazmi highlighted the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan and answered the student's questions about the electoral process.

While addressing the seminar, the focal person of the college administration appreciated the Election Commission for conducting an awareness seminar and informed the students about the election process. He also stressed that they should "convey the message of the Election Commission" to as many people as possible.