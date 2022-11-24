UrduPoint.com

ECP Series Of Awareness Seminars Kick Off In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ECP series of awareness seminars kick off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Election Commissioner Abbottabad on Thursday organised seminars, workshops and speech contests in various schools and colleges for the promotion and awareness of election process amongst the youth in Abbottabad district.

The awareness campaign was started once again after the completion of local government elections in the district of Abbottabad. The students of higher secondary and high school were informed about the ECP and the electoral process.

In this regard, a seminar was organized by Government Post Graduate College Abbottabad, where District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan informed the participants about the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the preparation of election lists and the construction of polling stations, whereas participation during the election were explicitly highlighted.

District Election Officer Hassan Raza Kazmi highlighted the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan and answered the student's questions about the electoral process.

While addressing the seminar, the focal person of the college administration appreciated the Election Commission for conducting an awareness seminar and informed the students about the election process. He also stressed that they should "convey the message of the Election Commission" to as many people as possible.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Student Post Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

2 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

11 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

11 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.