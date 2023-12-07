ECP set to unveil election schedule in coming days, polling on February 8: CEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is poised to announce the election schedule in the coming days, with polling scheduled for February 8, 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said Thursday.

In his message for National Voters Day, the CEC conveyed that the final electoral rolls' printing and delivery had concluded.

The Election Commission would soon issue notifications for District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers in the coming days.

He mentioned that the Election Commission was fully cognizant of all its constitutional and legal responsibilities.

Emphasizing its full preparedness and commitment, the Election Commission (ECP) assures voters of complete security throughout the election process, ensuring the exercise of their voting rights with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections.

On National Voter's Day, he urged the public to participate in shaping the nation's bright future by exercising their right to vote, as stated by the CEC.

Encouraging voters, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing their children's future and advised against believing unfounded news and rumors concerning the elections.

Encouraging public participation in the electoral process, the CEC emphasized it as both a right and a national duty.

The Election Commission is presently devoted to preparing for the upcoming general elections.