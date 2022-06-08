ECP set up 1059 Display centers in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan Sargodha set up 1059 display centers in the district for the people to help check their vote status in electoral lists,said Divisional Election Commissioner Amir Javed during his visit to APP on Wednesday.

He said that the establishment of these centers were the revolutionary step of ECP to facilitate people.He added these display centers would help a citizen to register, transfer and rectify their vote.

He urged masses to visit these centers and get benefit from the facilities till June 19.