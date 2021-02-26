ECP set up 32 vote registration centers in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The district Election Commission has set up 32 centers for registration of new votes,transfer and correction in Names in the district.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Jamil said here on Friday that the process for registration and transfer of votes had been started in the centers.

He added that the applicants could get form no 21,22 and 23 from all centers including district election commissioner office in Kasur,Changa Manga,Alla abad and others.