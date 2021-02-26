UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Set Up 32 Vote Registration Centers In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

ECP set up 32 vote registration centers in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The district Election Commission has set up 32 centers for registration of new votes,transfer and correction in Names in the district.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Jamil said here on Friday that the process for registration and transfer of votes had been started in the centers.

He added that the applicants could get form no 21,22 and 23 from all centers including district election commissioner office in Kasur,Changa Manga,Alla abad and others.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Manga Kasur All From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

41 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

1 hour ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.