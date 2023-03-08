ECP sets April 30 for by-polls on 6 vacant NA seats

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the by-elections on 06 vacant seats of the National Assembly, to be held on April 30. The ECP released the schedule for the by-elections on 06 NA seats.

According to the schedule, public notice inviting nomination papers would be issued on March 11. The nomination papers would be submitted from March 12 and continue till March 14.

The Names of the candidates will be published on March 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 22, the ECP stated.

March 27 was fixed as last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers.

April 03 was the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal. Revised lists of candidates will be published on April 04. The candidates would be able to withdraw the nomination papers till April 05.

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 06, while polling will be held on April 30.

The by elections being held on vacant Constituencies including NA Mardan-III; NA 24 Charsadda-II; NA 31 Peshawar-V; NA 108 Faisalabad-VIII; NA 118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi Karachi-I.