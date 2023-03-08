UrduPoint.com

ECP Sets April 30 For By-polls On 6 Vacant NA Seats

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 06:11 PM

ECP sets April 30 for by-polls on 6 vacant NA seats

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the by-elections on 06 vacant seats of the National Assembly, to be held on April 30. The ECP released the schedule for the by-elections on 06 NA seats.

According to the schedule, public notice inviting nomination papers would be issued on March 11. The nomination papers would be submitted from March 12 and continue till March 14.

The Names of the candidates will be published on March 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 22, the ECP stated.

March 27 was fixed as last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers.

April 03 was the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal. Revised lists of candidates will be published on April 04. The candidates would be able to withdraw the nomination papers till April 05.

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 06, while polling will be held on April 30.

The by elections being held on vacant Constituencies including NA Mardan-III; NA 24 Charsadda-II; NA 31 Peshawar-V; NA 108 Faisalabad-VIII; NA 118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi Karachi-I.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Korangi March April From Nomination Papers NA-24 NA-31 NA-108 NA-118 NA-239

Recent Stories

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerm ..

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerment for socioeconomic developm ..

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

24 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

1 hour ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.