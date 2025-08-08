ECP sets Aug 29 deadline for political parties’ financial statements

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reminded all political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts for the financial year 2024–25 by August 29, 2025, in line with the requirements of the Elections Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reminded all political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts for the financial year 2024–25 by August 29, 2025, in line with the requirements of the Elections Act, 2017.

In a press release issued here, the Commission stated that under Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with Section 204 and Rules 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, every political party is required to file Form-D containing audited financial details for the year ending June 30, 2025.

The statement must reflect the party’s annual income and expenditure, sources of funds, assets and liabilities, and must be accompanied by an audit report prepared by a Chartered Accountant.

Additionally, the submission must include a certificate signed by an authorized office-bearer confirming that no funds were received from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, and that the financial information provided is accurate and complete to the best of their knowledge. The statement must be submitted in person by an office-bearer duly authorized by the party head, as per Rule 156 of the Election Rules.

The Commission clarified that statements sent via post, fax, courier or any other mode will not be accepted.

Printed copies of Form-D are available free of cost at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad and at the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The form and the proforma for source of funds can also be downloaded from the ECP’s official website.

The required documentation must also include legible copies of the party’s bank statements for the period from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, along with a bank reconciliation statement. An attested copy of the auditor’s membership certificate issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), along with the latest renewal, must also be annexed.

The Commission urged all parties to ensure that their submissions are complete, legible and free from overwriting, as incomplete or improperly filed statements may not be accepted.